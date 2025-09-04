Penang to host Malaysia Day 2025 with multicultural showcase and fireworks

PENANG: The Malaysia Day 2025 celebration at PICCA@Arena Butterworth Convention Centre will highlight the nation’s rich cultural diversity and progressive spirit through various activities.

Communications Ministry deputy secretary-general Nik Kamaruzaman Nik Husin stated the event showcases arts and culture while promoting unity, progress, and harmony.

Performances will include Penang’s famous boria and Teochew Chinese opera alongside classical dances from Malay, Chinese, Indian, Sabah, and Sarawak communities.

Contemporary performances reflecting younger generation aspirations and popular Malaysian artistes will also feature prominently.

The celebration’s highlight involves artistes, bands, and orchestras sharing one grand stage to symbolise racial unity and national love.

Penang was selected to host the event to strengthen unity and promote the state as a major tourism destination before Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

Nik Kamaruzaman highlighted Penang’s renowned gastronomy like nasi kandar and char kuey teow plus its UNESCO-recognised George Town heritage.

All Malaysians especially northern residents are invited to attend the celebration from 8.30 pm to 10.30 pm on September 16.

The Malaysia Day and National Day 2025 Sponsorship Committee will provide food, drinks, and discount coupons from over 114 partners at R&R areas.

Giveaways will also occur at George Town hotspots including Padang Kota, Padang Brown, and Gurney Drive plus the convention centre itself.

Committee chairman Kamarudin Abdul Rani confirmed 10 Rapid Penang buses will facilitate visitor movement from several locations.

Preparations are complete with a fully sponsored fireworks display expected to attract over 15,000 visitors. – Bernama