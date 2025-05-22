GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government will roll out a smart Track and Trace system starting June 1 to allow comprehensive monitoring of locally grown durians, particularly from Balik Pulau, timed with the arrival of the upcoming fruit season.

State Agrotechnology, Food Security and Cooperative Development Committee chairman Fahmi Zainol said the initiative, developed in collaboration with MIMOS Sdn Bhd, aims to address complaints from growers regarding fraudulent sales and and the misrepresentation of Penang durians.

“There have been many cases where durians from other states are falsely claimed to be from Balik Pulau, Penang, which sidelines our local growers. Some vendors even sell Thai durians by the roadside and market them as Penang durians when they’re not,” he said when contacted today.

Fahmi expressed hope that the tracking technology will help curb such practices by enhancing product traceability, improving regulatory compliance, and restoring consumer confidence in the Penang durian brand.

He added that the initiative is also part of the state’s broader efforts to strengthen the industry and protect the livelihoods of local growers.

The project is a collaboration between the State Tourism and Creative Economy Committee, Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA), Department of Agriculture, Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services (MAQIS), and the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) in Penang.

Fahmi said Malaysian durians, particularly those from Penang, are in high demand overseas due to their quality, backed by the myGAP certification recognised by importing countries such as China. Last year, Penang exported 67,203 kilogrammes of durians.

Among the most sought-after varieties are Musang King (D197) and Ochee or Black Thorn (D200). The latest registered clones introduced in the state in 2023 include Kim Long D230 and Cenderawasih D229.

Penang is home to over 30 durian varieties, including Dato Nina (D2), Lipan Bara, Ikan Emas, Kulit Hijau (D165), Tekka (D160), Labu (D163), Lipan, Kunyit, Ang Bak Kia, Khoon Poh (D164), Ais Krim, Lin Feng Jiao, Muntri (D14), and Yi Dian Hong.