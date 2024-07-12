GEORGE TOWN: Penang is set to train at least 500 integrated circuit (IC) design engineers, aligning with the National Semiconductor Strategic Plan (NSS) goal of producing 60,000 highly skilled engineers by 2030.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the goal would be achieved under the Penang Silicon Design @5km+ initiative, with training by the Penang Chip Design Academy offering upskilling and reskilling programmes for current engineers and recent engineering graduates.

“The academy is expected to be fully operational by the first quarter of 2025, ensuring that Penang has a sufficient pool of highly skilled and qualified talent to meet the growing demand for IC design engineers,“ he said at the launch of Penang Silicon Design @5km+ in Bayan Lepas today.

Chow highlighted that the Penang Chip Design Academy is one of three key components of the Penang Silicon Design @5km+ initiative, alongside the Penang IC Design & Digital Park and the Silicon Research & Incubation Space.

He explained that the Penang IC Design & Digital Park, located in the Bayan Lepas Industrial Park, will provide approximately one million square feet of premium hybrid office space, which will support IC design, research and development, global digital business services, and investments in digital technology.

The 36,000-square-foot Silicon Research and Incubation Space at GBS TechSpace is set to become a one-stop centre offering a range of services to startups. Currently under renovation by the Penang Development Corporation, it is expected to be fully operational by the end of April 2025.

With over 350 multinational corporations and 4,000 small and medium enterprises operating in Penang, Chow highlighted that the state is also home to more than 30 IC design companies—the highest in Malaysia. This sector is projected to reach a market value of USD 84.16 billion by 2030.

Chow added that Penang recorded nearly RM20 billion in investments in the services sector between 2019 and 2023, contributing 9 percent to the state’s total investments during that period.

Recognising the significant potential of this sector, Chow said the Penang Silicon Design @5km+ initiative was launched as a proactive measure to elevate the state’s position in the IC design industry.

“This unique concept brings together all IC-related activities and ecosystems within a 5-kilometre+ radius, driving the state’s economic growth through the creation of high-skilled jobs, increased investments, and the development of sustainable technologies,” he explained.

Earlier, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim launched the Penang Silicon Design @5km+ and approved a matching grant of RM50 million over five years, with an annual allocation of RM10 million.

The initiative is projected to attract RM120 million in investments over the next five years, with the state government allocating RM60 million to propel the transformation of Malaysia’s semiconductor industry.