GEORGE TOWN: Penang is set to welcome new direct flights from Phnom Penh starting June 26 via Cambodia Airways, marking another significant milestone in enhancing regional connectivity and underscoring Malaysia’s role as ASEAN Chair.

Penang Tourism and Creative Economy Committee chairman Wong Hon Wai said Cambodia Airways has officially confirmed the new route and this latest development follows the successful launch of the Chengdu-Penang direct flight on April 30.

“This marks the first direct air link between Phnom Penh and Penang, signalling a new era in the exchange between the two cities.

“The launch of the direct flight service between Phnom Penh and Penang will open up more opportunities for tourism, trade and bilateral collaboration between Malaysia and Cambodia, offering more convenient travel options for both business and leisure travellers,” he said in a statement today.

Wong said the flight will operate twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays. Flight KR785 will depart from the Phnom Penh International Airport (PNH) at 8.05 am and arrive at Penang International Airport (PIA) at 10.55 am while the return flight KR786 will depart Penang at 11.55 am and land in Phnom Penh at 12.40 pm.

He emphasised that this direct connection highlights Penang’s unique appeal and growth potential on the regional aviation map, further solidifying its position as an international hub for business events and tourism.

With the inclusion of Cambodia, he said Penang now has direct air links with six ASEAN member states, namely Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, Vietnam, Myanmar and Cambodia.

“This achievement not only enhances Penang’s position as a key international air hub in Southeast Asia but also strengthens regional air connectivity, further solidifying Penang’s strategic role in the regional aviation landscape,” he said.

With the inclusion of Phnom Penh, PIA now has direct flights to 22 international cities, further boosting Penang’s global reach.

Wong also highlighted Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship, which began on Jan 1 this year, focusing on promoting regional integration and connectivity and the Master Plan on ASEAN Connectivity 2025, which identifies air transport as a key pillar for fostering integration.

He noted that the launch of the direct flight from Phnom Penh to Penang is a concrete reflection of a regional vision, advancing seamless air connectivity between Penang and ASEAN countries while further strengthening the foundation for the goal of an ASEAN Single Aviation Market (ASAM).

“It will contribute to further enhancing Penang’s position as a strategic hub within the regional aviation and trade networks, expanding its role as a key connectivity node in ASEAN and attracting more business, tourism and investment opportunities,” Wong said.