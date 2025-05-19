GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government is conducting regular drone surveillance and ground patrols to prevent encroachment into Petronas’ Right of Way (ROW) zones as part of efforts to avoid incidents like the recent gas explosion in Putra Heights, Selangor.

State Infrastructure, Transport and Digital Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari said the monitoring is carried out once or twice a week to ensure the safety of areas near gas and liquefied petroleum pipelines.

“The main concern is preventing any intrusion into the pipeline ROW buffer zones, which are designed to maintain a safe distance from residential areas. There are clear guidelines regulating development near these zones.

“Encroachment into the ROW is a serious issue. Local authorities have established regulations to control any development near gas pipelines,” he said during the Penang state legislative assembly sitting today.

He was responding to a supplementary question from Zulkefli Bakar (PN–Penanti) on whether there are planning guidelines imposed by local authorities for housing developments near gas pipelines to minimise explosion risks.

Zairil (PH–Tanjong Bungah) said the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) conducts annual safety audits on gas and petroleum pipeline operators in Penang to ensure compliance with standards on integrity management, operations, maintenance, and other technical aspects.

He said DOSH also performs initial inspections and conducts hydrostatic and pneumatic tests for pipeline systems applying for a Permit to Operate (PTO). Additionally, petroleum storage facilities at petrol stations and terminals are inspected annually.

“DOSH carries out surprise checks on pipelines operating without a PTO and issues compliance orders when necessary. Any potential gas leaks are managed regularly and based on technical evaluations,” he said.

Zairil added that the Penang State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) meets twice a year to review policies, strategies, action plans and directions relating to disaster management, including pipeline safety issues.

He said the main Peninsular Gas Utilisation (PGU) pipeline in Penang stretches about 42 kilometres from the Sungai Kerian border near Parit Buntar, passing through Relau, Machang Bubuk, Mengkuang, Ara Kuda, Kampung Selamat, and Pinang Tunggal before crossing the Sungai Muda into Kedah.

A 23-kilometre lateral line branches off from the PGU mainline to supply natural gas to the SKS Prai Power Plant, TNB Prai Power Station, and TNB Gelugor Power Station.

According to DOSH, there are currently 34 active major hazard installations in Penang involving factories or companies handling high-risk operations.