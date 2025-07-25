Penang water supply issues addressed with urgent measures

GEORGE TOWN: Penang Water Supply Corporation (PWSC) has taken urgent action to tackle water supply disruptions and low pressure in several areas, particularly Seberang Perai Selatan (SPS), due to high demand during the hot season.

PWSC CEO Datuk K. Pathmanathan said optimising the pipeline system, including valve adjustments, has helped shorten disruption periods. Currently, low pressure occurs between 6 pm and 11 pm, but efforts aim to reduce this to just two to three hours daily.

“July and August are the most challenging months due to increased demand, especially with ongoing development projects. Around 3,000 to 4,000 consumer accounts in SPS face low pressure, with some reporting complete supply loss for three to five hours,“ he said during a press conference at the Air Itam Dam.

Pathmanathan explained that further increasing water pressure could worsen non-revenue water issues, including leaks and pipe bursts, as parts of the system are over 50 years old.

Two major projects have been approved as long-term solutions. The Sungai Kerian Water Treatment Plant, with a capacity of 114 million litres per day (MLD), is underway and expected to be completed in 14 to 18 months. A new 50 MLD Dissolved Air Flotation module at Sungai Kerian was also recently approved, with completion expected in 12 to 14 months.

Affected areas in SPS include Sungai Bakap, Nibong Tebal, Jawi, Simpang Ampat, Bukit Tambun, and Batu Kawan. Other impacted locations are Bukit Penara, Balik Pulau, and parts of Seberang Perai Tengah. - Bernama