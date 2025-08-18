Pendang MP suspended 10 days for disruptive Dewan Rakyat behaviour

KUALA LUMPUR: Pendang MP Datuk Awang Hashim from Perikatan Nasional has been suspended from the Dewan Rakyat for 10 days.

The suspension follows his disruptive conduct and an alleged challenge to fight another MP during proceedings last week.

Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul invoked Standing Order 44(2) after reviewing video and audio recordings of the incident.

The incident occurred last Wednesday during the debate on the 13th Malaysia Plan.

Johari described the opposition MP’s behaviour as deeply inappropriate, especially with schoolchildren present in the gallery.

“Why did I take action against Pendang today? Firstly, because I was presiding and I witnessed what happened.”

“What truly upset me was that the gallery was full of schoolchildren.”

Johari expressed disappointment, stating such behaviour sets a poor example for young observers.

“I was taken aback. We often advise our young people to behave properly, yet we often behave otherwise in front of them.”

The Speaker emphasised the need for MPs to uphold decorum, especially in front of the public.

Johari further explained that Awang’s actions amounted to contempt of the House.

The heated exchanges during the 13MP debate escalated into a shouting match involving several MPs.

Standing Order 44(2) allows the Chair to suspend members for improper conduct or disregard of authority.

Johari also banned MPs from using inflammatory terms like ‘parti ajaran sesat’ or declaring others as kafir in Parliament.

“Do not use words that hurt, insult or provoke hostility.”

The Speaker warned that such language has no place in the Dewan Rakyat. - Bernama