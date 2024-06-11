Pendang MP told to produce evidence, apologise over RM94 million found in former minister’s house

KUALA LUMPUR: Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul today ordered Datuk Awang Hashim (PN-Pendang) to produce evidence regarding his claim on the alleged discovery of RM94 million in cash at a former minister’s residence or apologise to the House.

This followed a motion by RSN Rayer (PH-Jelutong) to refer Awang to the Dewan Rakyat Rights and Privileges Committee for making accusatory statements that mislead the House.

“I don’t know if Pendang has any other evidence other than what is stated in a letter written by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to me and since Pendang is not here I request the Chief Whip to inform him that he has two options.

“The first option is for him to come in to explain if he has evidence...show that the MACC is also wrong and that the investigation has been done ..., if not, he apologises, that is enough, I think that’s the best (to apologise),” he said after the question and answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Johari said he and the Perikatan Nasional (PN) Chief Whip, as well as the Jelutong Member of Parliament, would find the best solution to resolve the matter and any decision would be communicated to the House.

Johari said the letter from the MACC explained that Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki never made any statement regarding the RM94 million cash allegedly found in the former minister’s residence as stated by the Pendang Member of Parliament.

“I saw the Hansard on Nov 4, I felt that Pendang was wrong when he mentioned it three times,“ he said.

Johari said he would use his position as best as possible to resolve the matter and advised members of the House to be careful when issuing statements to avoid making accusations.

Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan (PN-Kota Bharu), who is the PN Chief Whip, requested the House to set a date to resolve the issue.

Chong Zhemin (PH-Kampar) suggested that the Pendang Member of Parliament be suspended while Khoo Poay Tiong (PH-Kota Melaka) suggested that severe punishment be imposed on Awang to set an example for other members of the House.