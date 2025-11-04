People-centric narratives key to stronger ASEAN-China ties - Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching, Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa, Bernama chairman Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai, Bernama chief executive officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin and Bernama editor-in-chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj were also in attendance.

Xinhua News Agency chief editor Lyu Yansong was also present.

The event drew over 200 participants, including key media leaders, senior government officials and experts from across the ASEAN region and China, to deepen engagement in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Fahmi said that to strengthen media cooperation between ASEAN and China, media personnel, including journalists, editors and content creators, must be empowered with the skills and tools they need to navigate today’s complex digital environment with professionalism and purpose.

He added that while technology continues to transform the media industries, key players must ensure that innovation is accessible and inclusive, especially for communities in remote and underserved areas.

“I am particularly encouraged to see the growing collaboration between ASEAN and China in digital media development, including joint news production, content sharing and technical support in emerging areas such as data journalism and cross-border digital broadcasting,” he said.

Fahmi commended Bernama and Xinhua for co-hosting the forum, calling it a significant step forward that reflected a shared goal promoting professional excellence and contributing to regional and global well-being.

“That is why forums such as this are so important. They enable us to strengthen regional cooperation in information exchange, journalism training, media ethics and digital communications capacity building.

“This gathering comes at an opportune moment, not only as ASEAN and China celebrate decades of strong ties, but also as our region collectively confronts new challenges and embraces new opportunities, particularly in the ever-evolving information and communications landscape,” he said.

He noted that such initiatives are also crucial to upholding accuracy, accountability, and integrity in combating false narratives.

Fahmi affirmed that Malaysia stands ready to support initiatives that promote media development, facilitate dialogue and harness the potential of digital innovation for the greater good of the region.