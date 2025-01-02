KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 13 university students have been summoned tomorrow to appear and assist in the investigation into the organisation of a rally themed ‘People Hate Corruption’ in the capital in January.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman said so far a number fo students have confirmed their attendance at the Dang Wangi District Police Headquarters.

“I can confirm that there are some who will come to testify but I cannot confirm how many people will attend,“ he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

On Jan 24, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said his party acted as a facilitator to ensure the smooth progress of the assembly.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was also reported to have said that he had no problem with the gathering, while emphasising his commitment to fighting corruption at all levels.