People must assess performance of their elected representatives - Johari

SUNGAI PETANI: The Kedah UMNO Liaison Body has organised the ‘Jelajah Bongkar Programme’ as a platform for the people in the state to assess the performance of their elected representatives.

UMNO vice-president Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani said the grassroots programme aimed to provide clarifications on facts and dispel slander related to certain issues or incidents.

“This is what has been organised by the Kedah UMNO Liaison Body and all 15 UMNO Divisions to ensure that we can go down to the grassroots and offer views and reminders to the people of Kedah,” he told reporters after officiating the Jelajah Bongkar Programme at the Sungai Petani Municipal Council (MPSPK) Hall here today.

Johari, who is also the Minister of Plantation and Commodities, said it was important for the people of Kedah to evaluate whether the leaders they elected had fulfilled the promises made during the last election.

“What is most important is when we face issues affecting the people, like floods... the Federal Government has channelled RM13 million... so I want to ask, with many people affected, have they received assistance from the state government?

“The promises made during the last election, have they been fulfilled or not... these are among the issues we discussed earlier in Jelajah Bongkar,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kedah UMNO chairman Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said the people need to look at the reality as opposed to listening to slander and hate speech.

“We are speaking the truth to the people, not rhetoric, not falsehoods... it’s the real story about the people’s welfare and the future of Kedah,” he said.