People urged to be vigilant against scammers’ tactics

KUALA LUMPUR: The public should stay alert to the increasingly sophisticated tactics employed by scammers to avoid falling prey to fraud.

Crime analyst Datuk Shahul Hamid Abdul Rahim urged the public to verify with the relevant authorities whenever in doubt about individuals posing as high-profile figures, officials or representatives of certain agencies in an attempt to deceive victims.

“They (scammers) do not care whether their target is old or young, but focus on the circumstances and personal data they have gathered. Armed with this information, they can tailor their conversations to suit the situation, making it possible for even educated individuals to be deceived.

“Do not be quick to believe or panic if you receive a call or come across a job advertisement on any platform. The online world is not always safe, so verify first before taking any action,” he told Bernama recently.

Pertubuhan Kebajikan Amal Sejagat Malaysia (Amal Sejagat) chairman Mohd Izzat Mohd Johari said some scam victims experience prolonged stress that not only undermines their financial stability and social relationships, but can also trigger physical health problems caused by chronic anxiety.

The Safe Internet Campaign organised by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) could raise digital awareness and literacy among students, thereby broadening their knowledge to help their families identify and avoid the risks of cybercrime.

He said this is because public awareness of scam-related fraud has yet to reach a satisfactory level, even though statistics show that such criminal tactics are becoming increasingly sophisticated each year.

“Awareness campaigns like this are crucial to keeping digital security issues in the public spotlight, as scammers’ tactics are constantly evolving and public awareness must be updated regularly.

“Keep your knowledge up to date, do not hesitate to ask questions, and report anything suspicious, because digital safety is not just an individual responsibility but a shared duty for all Malaysians,” he added.

Meanwhile, Alliance for a Safe Community chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye, who also voiced his support for the campaign, said continuous education across all levels of society is essential to help people avoid falling victim to such crimes.

“Campaigns like this should be fully utilised so that the public will be more cautious and able to distinguish between what is good and what is not.

“Authorities can also step forward to share more information with the public about the modus operandi of these syndicates so that people are not easily victimised,” he said.

Lee also urged the people to avoid being lured by the promise of quick and easy gains, as such temptations could ultimately make them targets for fraud.

Launched on Jan 21, the Safe Internet Campaign focuses on promoting online safety, including preventing cyberbullying, and restricting access to inappropriate content. - Bernama