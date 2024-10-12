Perak 2024: Tourism ambitions tested by tragedies, resilience

IPOH: Perak began 2024 with high hopes, launching the Visit Perak Year 2024 campaign to rejuvenate its tourism industry post-pandemic.

The ambitious initiative set a target of eight million domestic tourists, 350,000 international visitors, and RM10 billion in revenue, supported by over 120 planned events.

However, as the year unfolded, a series of tragic events and unforeseen challenges accentuated the unpredictability of nature and the need for vigilance and preparedness.

On Feb 7, a devastating water surge at Sungai Kenjur, Kampung Poh, Bidor, claimed the lives of a mother and her three children during a picnic.

The sudden current swept away Aszura Bani, 37, and her children Hafiy Muhayat Azam, four, Hanum Marissa Azam, two, and Hanna Mikayla Azam, seven. The tragic incident unfolded around 4 pm, with the victims’ bodies recovered over two days.

A few months later, on Nov 15, another tragedy struck at Sungai Jahang, Gopeng. Three Public Works Department (JKR) officers drowned during a team-building activity when their boat capsized due to strong currents.

The victims - Suhaili Mat Saad, 47; Mohamad Khairul Hakim Hamidi, 37; and Muhammad Ikram Abdul Bari, 29, highlighted the urgent need for stricter safety measures in water activities.

Water surges also left a mark on Perak’s infrastructure. On Aug 23, powerful currents destroyed the Slim Village Bridge, a historic relic from World War II, along with two nearby bridges, stranding over 100 residents.

Recovery efforts led by the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) focused on swiftly restoring these essential structures.

In response to these recurring disasters, the Perak Fire and Rescue Department identified 21 high-risk areas for water surges across five districts, including Larut, Matang, Selama, Kinta, and Kampar, as part of proactive safety measures.

Adding to the year’s challenges, Perak experienced an unexplained phenomenon on Oct 21, when tremors and a loud explosion alarmed residents in Ipoh and nearby areas.

Despite investigations by 20 agencies, including the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), the source of the tremors remains a mystery, as no seismic or quarry activity was recorded.

Earlier in the year, on Feb 1, a riot erupted at the Bidor Immigration Detention Depot in Tapah, resulting in the escape of 131 detainees, mostly Rohingyas, Myanmar nationals, and Bangladeshis.

The escapees damaged fences and injured officers during the breakout. A 15-day operation led to the successful recapture of 101 individuals.

Amid these challenges, Perak’s resilience remained unwavering. The state continued its efforts to ensure the success of Visit Perak Year 2024.

State Tourism, Industry, Investment, and Corridor Development Committee Chairman Loh Sze Yee emphasised the collective commitment to the campaign, highlighting its focus on revitalising domestic tourism rather than competing with other states.