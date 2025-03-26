IPOH: The state government has allocated RM1.5 million this year under the Perak Sejahtera Entrepreneur Grant (GeRAK) initiative, benefiting approximately 750 recipients.

State Women, Family, Social Welfare, Cooperatives and Entrepreneur Development Committee chairman Datuk Salbiah Mohamed said the grant, valued at RM2,000 per recipient, is provided in the form of equipment assistance for entrepreneurs in both the manufacturing and service sectors.

She added that online applications for the grant will open on April 7 and urged entrepreneurs to follow the Perak State Entrepreneur Secretariat (STeP) on social media for updates on initiatives, including the GeRAK grant.

“Often, when grant applications from the state government open, some entrepreneurs miss out on the opportunity.

“That is why my tagline is simple: stay connected with the relevant agencies. As entrepreneurs, it is crucial to engage with entrepreneurship-related agencies, and under the state government, STeP is one of the key agencies managing entrepreneur-related initiatives,” she said.

Salbiah said this to reporters after the GeRAK 2025 launch ceremony in conjunction with the breaking of fast event here, last night.

She also said that approximately 150,000 entrepreneurs in Perak are registered with the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) and they must complete the application form and meet the requirements to qualify for the grant.

“Assistance will be provided in the form of equipment to ensure a smooth application process. We hope entrepreneurs will adhere to the conditions and submit their forms properly and completely.

“In the past, many applications were rejected due to incomplete information, so we urge entrepreneurs to be meticulous when filling out their forms,“ she said.