Perak applies i-ESG and IR5.0 in five major projects to attract investment

IPOH: The development of five major projects in Perak clearly demonstrates the application of Inclusive Environment, Social and Governance and Industrial Revolution 5.0 principles in the state’s high-impact initiatives.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad stated that the digital infrastructure modernisation in these projects is crucial for attracting investment and fostering local innovation.

He explained that the world is transitioning from Industrial Revolution 4.0 to Industrial Revolution 5.0, an evolution focusing on human-centric progress where machines empower rather than replace people.

Saarani identified the five major industrial nodes as the Automotive High Technology Valley in Tanjong Malim, LuMIC in Lumut, Perak Halal Industrial Park in Manjung, The Silver Valley Technology Park in Kanthan, and the Kerian Integrated Green Industrial Park project.

He emphasised that these projects represent tangible implementations of i-ESG and IR5.0 principles in Perak’s development strategy.

Saarani highlighted that IR5.0 application in manufacturing enables industries to predict machine breakdowns, optimise inventory automatically, and adjust production lines according to market demands.

In agriculture, IR5.0 introduces drones, smart sensors, and data analytics to monitor crop health, detect diseases early, and optimise water and fertiliser usage.

This approach helps reduce costs, increase yields, and minimise waste, aligning directly with national food security objectives.

He noted that Malaysia faces challenges from increasingly extreme climate change, requiring new approaches to food security centred on innovation and modern technology.

Saarani called for collaboration among government, industry, academia, and community stakeholders to strengthen the country’s sustainable food supply chain.

He described modern agriculture based on Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, automation, and robotics as fundamental to large-scale food security for current and future generations.

The seminar provided small and medium enterprises with opportunities to implement ESG principles for greater efficiency, competitiveness, and trust from investors and communities. – Bernama