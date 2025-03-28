IPOH: The Perak Royal Malaysian Customs Department thwarted an attempt to import electrical goods worth RM581,850 without permits at the Integrated Customs Inspection Centre (ICIC), North Port, Port Klang, in January and February.

Its acting director Suzana Sarif said the attempt to import the goods involved two companies located in Selangor involving duties or taxes totalling RM186,192.

She said that the first case was detected on Jan 27, at about 10.30 am, by a team of personnel from the state Customs Department’s Enforcement Branch in Ipoh, who inspected containers at the inspection centre.

“The inspection found a total of 3,954 units of electric rice cookers of various brands, estimated to be worth RM193,650 with an estimated duty of RM61,968,” she said at a press conference here today.

She said the second case was detected on Feb 6 at about noon by a team from the Teluk Intan’s Enforcement Branch who conducted an inspection at the same inspection centre.

Suzana said that an inspection discovered a total of 3,328 blenders of various brands, valued at approximately RM388,200, with an estimated duty of RM124,224.

“Initial investigations found that the rice cookers and blenders were imported without a Certificate of Approval from the Energy Commission (ST), as required under the Customs Duty (Prohibition on Imports) Order 2023.

“Both cases involved a modus operandi of false declarations to mislead authorities, and investigations are ongoing,” she said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 135(1)(a) of the Customs Act 1967 for attempting to import prohibited goods.