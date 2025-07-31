Perak dengue cases drop to 1,213 with one death as of July 26

IPOH: The Perak Health Department reported 1,213 dengue fever cases and one fatality as of July 26 this year, marking a sharp decrease compared to the same period in 2024. State Human Resources, Health, Indian Community Affairs, and National Integration Committee chairman A. Sivanesan confirmed the figures, noting a significant reduction from last year’s 5,058 cases and nine deaths.

The sole fatality involved a 68-year-old man from the Tasek Industrial Area in Kinta district, who passed away on June 23. Sivanesan shared the details during a press conference following the pre-launch of the cloud-based clinical management system (CCMS) at Buntong Health Clinic.

In a parallel development, 16 health clinics across Perak have been selected for CCMS implementation this year. Key locations include Buntong, Jelapang, and Greentown in Kinta, alongside Simpang and Taiping clinics in Larut, Matang, and Selama district. Sivanesan confirmed that all 16 clinics have received the necessary ICT infrastructure to support the new system. - Bernama