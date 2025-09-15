Perak government extends aid to flood victims in Muallim district

IPOH: The Perak government will provide assistance to flood victims in Muallim district following heavy rainfall that inundated the area earlier today.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad confirmed the state government’s commitment to easing the burden of affected residents through a statement posted on Facebook.

He expressed gratitude to all volunteers, agencies and departments involved in rescue and relief operations while encouraging victims to remain strong during this difficult period.

Saarani personally visited several flood-affected areas this afternoon, including temporary relief centres at Dewan Orang Ramai Kampung Sungai Sekiah Batu 7 and Dewan Orang Ramai Kampung Pasir in Ulu Slim.

His inspection tour also covered Kampung Baru in Behrang Ulu and the Orang Asli settlement in Sungai Lembing to assess the situation firsthand.

The Perak State Disaster Management Committee reported a significant increase in evacuees, with numbers rising from 131 people from 30 families at 2 pm to 194 people from 48 families by 4 pm.

Three relief centres have been activated in Muallim district to accommodate the displaced residents during this emergency situation.

These centres are located at Dewan Orang Ramai Kampung Sungai Sekiah Batu 7, Dewan Orang Ramai Kampung Pasir and Dewan Serbaguna Kampung Pauh in Behrang Stesen. – Bernama