IPOH: The Perak government is prepared to submit a proposal to the National Water Services Commission (SPAN) to reclassify tahfiz centres under a different category for water service tariff, following complaints of rising monthly water bills at the centres.

State Infrastructure, Energy, Water and Public Transport Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin said the power to amend or set water service tariffs lies with the relevant minister, based on recommendations made by SPAN.

“According to the implementation of the water supply rate adjustment under the Water Services Industry (Rates for Water Supply Services) (State of Perak) (Amendment) Regulations 2024, Second Schedule (Regulation 3), regarding Usage Type, tahfiz centres are now uniformly categorised across Peninsular Malaysia and Labuan under the ‘School’ category with Non-Domestic Usage Type, subject to tariff code 21.

“The state government takes note of the proposal to reclassify water tariff for tahfiz centres and is ready to forward it to SPAN for consideration,” he said during the winding up session on the Royal Address at the State Legislative Assembly sitting here today.

On April 18, Selama assemblyman Mohd Akmal Kamarudin urged the state government to hold engagement sessions with tahfiz school administrators statewide following the water tariff code revision by the Perak Water Board which has affected these institutions.

He said the change from tariff code 41, which covered houses of worship and charitable institutions, to code 21, a non-domestic category, has placed a financial burden on tahfiz management.

The change in tariff code has allegedly resulted in a monthly water bill increase of between RM500 and RM1,000.