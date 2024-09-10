Perak govt urges hotels to review check-in and check-out times

IPOH: The Perak State Government has advised all hotel owners to set appropriate check-in and check-out times to avoid any issues, especially those concerning the interests of customers.

State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Sandrea Ng Shy Ching said this should be reviewed by every hotel operator, as it could directly impact revenue generation and tourist arrivals to the state.

“We do not have the authority to set these (check-in and check-out) times, and it is up to the hotel operators to decide. The Perak Hotel Enactment 2023, which we launched earlier, only covers safety, cleanliness, and operations.

“However, when this matter becomes an issue and gains attention among users or tourists, it needs to be re-examined for the benefit of all parties, including the tourism industry,“ she said.

She said this at a press conference for the Perak Pawsitive Initiative-Subsidised Cat Neutering Programme @ Tanjong Malim here today.

Earlier, social media was abuzz with complaints regarding some hotels setting check-in times starting at 4 pm and check-out as early as 11 am, which caused dissatisfaction among customers.

On Sept 26, Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing was reported as saying that the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) would hold a special meeting to discuss the issue of hotel check-in and check-out times currently trending on social media.

Commenting on today’s programme, Ng said it was an initiative to balance the cost of cat neutering or spaying, aimed at educating pet owners on the need to reduce unwanted kitten births.

She said her team was collaborating with Tanjong Malim Animal Clinic and Surgery, with a target of neutering 200 cats under the subsidised programme at the clinic.

“This programme is open to all cat owners who wish to neuter their pets. The set price is RM40 (original price RM120) for male cats and RM90 (original price RM170) for female cats.

“It is hoped that this programme will receive encouraging response from the public, thereby ensuring community harmony and animal welfare,“ she said.