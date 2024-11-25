IPOH: Perak has good potential to be a contributor to the national economy compared to other states, Economic Affairs Minister Rafizi Ramli said.

He said it was clearly seen through several planned projects at the federal and state level, including the Lumut Marine Industrial City (LuMIC), Perak Halal Industrial Park (Perak HIP), Silver Valley Technology Park (SVTP), Kerian Integrated Green Industrial Park (KIGIP) and the Automotive High Technology Valley (AHTV).

“In terms of development planning, the industry nodes have been set, one in the north, one in central, another in the south, and then in the west. These are national-scale projects with the potential of bringing in industry clusters.

“Then in terms of workforce, Perak has a good foundation, that’s why I feel if given focus and brought together with planning between the Perak and Federal Government to complete the infrastructure to support these nodes, actually Perak has comprehensive industrial planning from north to south, till the west,” he said at a media conference after an 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) engagement session with the Perak state government here today.

He said that in the next two to three years when more projects achieve physical progress, Perak might be in a better position than currently in terms of contribution to the national economy.

“I think (Perak) is currently the seven largest contributor to the national GDP (Gross Domestic Product), and it has the potential of overtaking other states with this existing plan,” he added.