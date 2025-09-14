Perak invites MOTAC to review Lenggong tourism facilities after UNESCO status

PASIR SALAK: Perak will invite the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry to assess tourism facilities in Lenggong following the district’s designation as a UNESCO Global Geopark.

Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said the state government will explore ways to construct additional accommodations to cater to the growing number of tourists.

“Visitors to Lenggong often complain about limited accommodations as they usually stay at chalets in Tasik Raban, and a few available homestays, but they are not enough.”

“The Lenggong district council registered an increase in visitor numbers, revenue, and profits for local businesses.”

“If there are adequate accommodations there, it will be much better.”

“We want to invite MOTAC to explore what can be done so that visitors not only come for a short stop, but actually stay overnight,“ he told reporters after closing the Warisan @Pasir Salak 2025 Programme.

Yesterday, Perak Tourism, Industry, Investment, and Corridor Development Committee Chairman Loh Sze Yee said that the state viewed Lenggong’s recognition as a significant achievement in strengthening the state’s position on the world tourism map.

Meanwhile, Saarani said the official declaration of Lenggong as a UNESCO Global Geopark is expected to take place next year.

“Officially, Lenggong has not yet been declared as a UNESCO Global Geopark.”

“We hope that once the declaration is made, Lenggong will emerge as a remarkable tourist destination on the world map, not only for its association with Perak Man but also for its prestigious UNESCO recognition,“ he said.

At the same time, Saarani urged the Lenggong community to preserve the beauty of their area to ensure its value is not diminished, which could risk UNESCO revoking the recognition.

MOTAC secretary-general Datuk Shaharuddin Abu Sohot, who was present at the event, said that the ministry will continue to support Perak in promoting Lenggong as a destination in Malaysia.

“We will also assist in enhancing, upgrading, and improving the tourism facilities available in the Lenggong area,“ he said.

On today’s programme, Shaharuddin in his speech said various events and activities were held throughout the three-day programme starting Sept 12, including Bicara Warisan, Pasir Salak Berselawat and Bicara Dabus, in addition to the Rahmah Sales Programme.

He said the programme also indirectly helped introduce the history and heritage of Pasir Salak and Perak to domestic and international visitors attending the event.

In conjunction with Visit Malaysia Year, Shaharuddin said MOTAC, through its agencies, will intensify efforts and programmes to promote the country’s cultural heritage treasures, which are key assets in positioning Malaysia as a premier global tourist destination.

“We want tourists not only to enjoy the natural beauty but also to appreciate the richness of culture and heritage found in our country, including in Perak,“ he said. – Bernama