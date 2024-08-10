Perak JPS recorded 117 flood incidents as of Oct 5 - Exco

BAGAN SERAI: The Perak Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS) recorded 117 flood incidents statewide from January until Oct 5, with 85 per cent of them occurring in the usual flood-prone areas.

State Infrastructure, Energy, Water and Public Transport Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin said they have identified 332 potential areas for floods.

“The JPS records showed a significant increase in rainfall, of over 100 millimetres (mm) up to 150mm a day, during the monsoon transition phase.

“A total of 26 flood incidents were recorded involving the districts of Kerian (10 incidents), Larut Matang and Selama (seven), Kinta (six) and Kuala Kangsar (three),” he told a media conference after his working visit to the flood-hit areas in the Kerian district here today.

He said the JPS had also activated all pumps, besides deploying mobile pumps at flood-prone locations to resolve the issue of stagnant flood waters, particularly in Kerian.

Mohammad Nizar said the Sungai Kerian flood mitigation project (Kerian RTB) helped to significantly reduce most flooding problems in the districts of Kerian and Larut Matang and Selama.

“So far, it (the Kerian RTB) is functioning properly, although there are components that need improvement. With the Kerian RTB in place, many villages which used to be inundated are now free from floods,” he said.