SUBANG: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has expressed satisfaction with the performance of all Cabinet ministers after two years of the MADANI Government’s administration.

He noted, however, that there is still room for improvement in enhancing the government’s achievements for the benefit of the people.

He said that during this period, some ministers have demonstrated excellent performance, while others have shown moderate performance.

“But I am satisfied with one thing: even though issues like corruption have been raised, the most important thing over the past two years is that I have not allowed the old practices of direct negotiations, commission theft, and so on. I’ve put a stop to that,” he said during a press conference attended by local and international media here today.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, emphasised that his government prioritises the agenda of good governance.

“People may not want to hear about governance issues, but for me, this is the biggest problem. For me, governance is the most critical because leaks, corruption and the loss of tens of billions of ringgit have forced us to pay off debts we should not be paying,” he said.

Responding to assessments made by several non-governmental organisations (NGOs) of the MADANI Government, the Prime Minister said the government is open to feedback but believes that the performance evaluations by these NGOs are limited.

Citing the example of an evaluation by the Coalition for Clean and Fair Elections (Bersih), Anwar said it did not consider aspects such as the economy, corruption and governance.

Previously, Bersih had given the MADANI Government a grade of D for its two-year performance.

Anwar also said that during the Cabinet meeting yesterday, a minister suggested holding a retreat in January to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the MADANI Government.