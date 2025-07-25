Perak KPDN aids eCOSS registration at Rahmah MADANI sales

IPOH: The Perak branch of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) is stepping up efforts to help the public register for the Cooking Oil Price Stabilisation Scheme (eCOSS) during Rahmah MADANI Sales Programme (PJRM) events statewide.

State KPDN director Datuk Kamalludin Ismail confirmed that officers will be present at every PJRM location to guide residents, particularly senior citizens and persons with disabilities, through the registration process.

“We understand that some individuals may face difficulties registering for this system, but we guarantee that our personnel at each PJRM site will assist them until the registration is successfully completed,” he said.

Kamalludin explained that the eCOSS system, currently in its pilot phase, is designed to track subsidised cooking oil purchases by eligible recipients while preventing distribution leakages.

On July 23, Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali announced plans to expand eCOSS into a mobile app to improve the distribution of 60,000 tonnes of subsidised cooking oil monthly, particularly for the B40 group.

The system monitors the entire supply chain, from distribution to end-user purchases, enhancing efficiency and accountability. Kamalludin noted that eCOSS helps detect shortages early and prevents hoarding or misuse.

“The data collected not only helps the government manage supply more effectively, but also ensures transparency and prevents any form of misappropriation in the distribution network,” he said.

To date, Perak has recorded RM53,488,905.38 in sales from 983 PJRM events across 24 parliamentary and 59 state constituencies, benefiting 1,227,731 individuals. - Bernama