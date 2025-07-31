13MP drives Malaysia towards MADANI Economy goals

KUALA LUMPUR: The 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim serves as a key driver for the country to achieve its MADANI Economy aspirations.

Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan highlighted that the plan sets Malaysia on the right path toward becoming a developed nation, ensuring citizens benefit from sustainable growth.

“One of our MADANI Economy pillars is to reshape development to enhance the dignity of the people. What we want is that the efforts (through the 13MP) will reach and be felt by the people, and I think that has been seen in what the Prime Minister has presented,” Amir Hamzah said during a press conference following the tabling of the 13MP in the Dewan Rakyat.

The plan outlines a RM611 billion investment over five years starting in 2026, with RM430 billion allocated for government development projects. It focuses on artificial intelligence and the “Made by Malaysia” initiative to strengthen the country’s global competitiveness.

Amir Hamzah stressed the need for bold economic strategies. “We must dare to take a leap and undertake an approach that is different from the norm. That is why we are taking an approach to stimulate and grow the economy, as well as find ways to expand opportunities for better job prospects.”

Prime Minister Anwar, who also serves as Finance Minister, stated that the 13MP aligns with the MADANI Economy policy, aiming to elevate economic growth, improve living standards, and enhance governance. - Bernama