“Selangor fans deserve better, don’t insult their intelligence” — TMJ slams club CEO

JOHOR Darul Ta’zim (JDT) owner Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim has slammed Selangor FC chief executive officer Dr Johan Kamal Hamidon for claiming that the Red Giants are closing the gap with the Southern Tigers.

In a scathing post on X, the Regent of Johor refuted Johan’s remarks made at a recent partnership event with Provident, where the Selangor CEO said: “In my view, we need to be realistic and consider the competitive nature of our league. Over the past two seasons, we have successfully narrowed the gap with the champions (JDT).”

Johan also reaffirmed Selangor’s key performance indicators—finishing in the top two of the Super League, reaching the finals of the Malaysia Cup and FA Cup and progressing to the knockout stages of the Asean Club Championship and AFC Champions League II.

But Tunku Ismail wasn’t having it.

“Selangor FC CEO Johan said the gap between JDT and Selangor is narrowing? But here are the facts, 2023 – 15-point gap in the league; 2024-25 – 28-point gap; 2022 – Lost 5-1, drew 1-1, lost 2-1 in the Malaysia Cup final; 2023 – Lost 4-0, 4-0, and 2-0; 2024-25 – Lost 3-0 at home and 6-1 — the biggest defeat ever in an FA Cup final.

“So please explain, Johan, how exactly is Selangor closing the gap?

“If you’re trying to cover up your own failures, at least don’t insult the intelligence of your own supporters. Selangor fans deserve better,” he wrote.

Tunku Ismail’s remarks come at a time when Selangor are still struggling to reclaim their former glory.

Once considered giants of Malaysian football, the Red Giants have not won a major trophy since the 2015 Malaysia Cup. Their last Super League title was in 2010.

Despite attempts to rebrand their decade-long rebuild as steady progress, many critics argue that Selangor’s performance on the pitch tells a different story.

Last season, the club’s only silverware was the second-tier Challenge Cup after a win over Police—hardly the mark of a side closing in on JDT’s dominance.

With the Charity Shield curtain-raiser between JDT and Selangor set for August 8 at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium, Tunku Ismail’s fiery statement has undoubtedly added extra spice to the clash.