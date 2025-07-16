Police bust major heroin syndicate in northern Malaysia, RM4.13m drugs seized

SHAH ALAM: Police have dismantled a heroin base drug distribution network operating in northern Malaysia after arresting three men in coordinated raids across the Klang Valley and Penang.

The operation, led by Bukit Aman’s Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID), uncovered 47.526 kg of heroin base and 920 grams of heroin worth RM4.13 million.

Selangor Police Chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan confirmed the arrests on July 12, following raids in Subang Jaya, Seri Kembangan, and Permatang Pauh. The first suspect was detained in USJ 19/4, Subang Jaya, where officers found 14.52 kg of heroin base and 920 grams of heroin hidden in a car compartment.

A second raid in Seri Kembangan led to the seizure of 22.55 kg of heroin base, while a third operation in Permatang Pauh uncovered 7.456 kg of the drug.

The Penang suspect is believed to be the syndicate’s mastermind, sourcing heroin from a neighbouring country before distributing it via two transporters, who earned RM4,000 per trip.

Hussein described heroin base as the “mother of drugs,“ explaining its role as a raw material processed into higher-grade narcotics. The suspects face charges under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, with remands spanning five to six days. - Bernama