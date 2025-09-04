Perak manufacturing sector drives 5.1% growth in state economy

IPOH: The manufacturing sector remained the primary engine of Perak’s economic expansion, recording 5.1% growth in 2024 while contributing 19.4% to the state’s gross domestic product.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad stated that this sectoral strength, detailed in the Perak 2024 Socioeconomic Report, elevated the state’s overall GDP growth to 4.4% with a total value of RM86.2 billion.

He emphasised that this performance demonstrates Perak’s successful pursuit of more inclusive and sustainable economic development.

“This achievement underscores the fact that manufacturing is the key driver of investment, job creation and the state’s competitiveness,” he said during the Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers Perak 57th Anniversary Dinner.

Saarani confirmed the state government’s full commitment to expanding collaboration with industry stakeholders including FMM to tackle manufacturing and industrial challenges.

He noted that such cooperative efforts would benefit both the state government and the industry players who form Perak’s economic backbone.

“I believe with the shared commitment of the state government, the federal government, industry through FMM and the people, Perak can become a model of a modern, sustainable and competitive industrial state,” he added.

Regarding employment trends, Saarani highlighted improvements in the labour market with the state’s unemployment rate declining to 3.6%.

He further noted that labour force participation increased to 66.56% while skills initiatives produced tangible results through wage growth.

“Skills initiatives are beginning to show results, with Perak’s average monthly wage rising to RM2,973 in 2023 and maintaining an upward trend,” he concluded. – Bernama