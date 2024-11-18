Perak nasi kandar eatery to be monitored by health department

PETALING JAYA: A well-known nasi kandar restaurant in Perak will be monitored by the state’s health department following social media posts alleging the eatery staff washing cooking utensils on the road near a drain.

According to the New Straits Times, State Human Resources, Health, Indian Community Affairs and National Integration Committee chairman A. Sivanesan confirmed the eatery was inspected by health officers “as soon as the issue went viral a few days ago”, as quoted.

The inspection was conducted in the premises eventhough the department had not received a report on the matter.

ALSO READ: Food stall operator in KL caught stirring pot with dirty paint roller handle, forcing temporary closure

“I believe there is some truth to the viral video because when our officers went there, the place was already closed, and there were no workers washing utensils.

“We will conduct surprise visits to the location at night over the next month,“ Sivanesan was quoted as saying.

He also confirmed that the state’s health department would visit residents living nearby the eatery collect their statements.

ALSO READ: Foreign food vendor selling fried baby crabs in Melaka busted for fly-infested kitchen

A viral video on the issue circulated all over social media last week showing the eatery worker washing cooking utensils behind the premises on the side of the road.

The post also alleged that the eatery caused a “noise disturbance”, as quoted, while washing up until 2am.