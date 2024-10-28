RECENTLY, a video of a food stall operator went viral after a man was caught using a paint roller handle to stir the pot which allegedly contained chicken feet.

In a 30-second video that was posted on to Sri Petaling / Kuchai Lama / Oug / Bukit Jalil / Happy Garden / Salak South Facebook group, the paint roller handle could be seen placed on the dirty pavement.

The man then picks up the handle and proceeds to stir the contents of a pot.

In the 16th second, once the man has stirred the pot, he places the handle back on the pavement.

“Was nearby this area suddenly saw this uncle used a painting stick to stir the chicken feet and the stick placed on the ground,” captioned the anonymous participant that posted the video.

It is believed that the food stall is located in Kuala Lumpur.

Facebook users in the group were horrified by the unhygienic practices, urging the page to report the matter to the authorities.

“What bad luck, encountering such vendors with no regard for hygiene. Remember to report the location so others can avoid it!” commented Yap Chong Koy.

Meanwhile, the kopitiam housing the stall has since released a statement regarding the incident, explaining that the stall has been temporarily closed.

In a Facebook post posted on October 26, the kopitiam stated that they have conducted a comprehensive review and action has been taken.

“To uphold high standards of service quality, we have communicated with the relevant parties, and the stall owner has also actively cooperated, deciding to suspend operations temporarily to reassess service quality and ensure it meets customer expectations,” said the post.

The kopitiam also apologised and added that they will be keeping the public updated on further developments regarding the incident.

