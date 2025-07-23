Perak offers RM5,000 aid for trade union formation to empower workers

IPOH: The Perak government aims to encourage about 10 per cent of public and private sector workers to form trade unions in the state within the next three years as part of efforts to empower workers’ rights and safeguard their welfare.

State Human Resources, Health, Indian Community Affairs and National Integration Committee chairman A. Sivanesan said Perak is the first state to provide a special allocation of RM5,000 to help workers set up their unions.

“In Perak, out of 1.25 million workers, only a small number have joined unions. The membership rate in this state is lower than the national average of eight per cent.

“Unions are established in workplaces to ensure industrial harmony. If there is a union, workers can negotiate for salary adjustments every two years, as well as for health benefits and leave-related matters,” he told a press conference here today.

He said union formation should now be easier following the 2023 amendments to the Trade Unions Act 1959, but many employers remain fearful and are reluctant to allow their workers to form unions.

To facilitate union formation, Sivanesan said the state Trade Union Affairs Department has been instructed to represent the state government and assist the workers.

“When a pro-tem committee is formed but has yet to be registered with the Trade Union Affairs Department, it requires funding to carry out its activities, as it is not permitted to collect money. That’s why the Perak state government will provide the funds.

“The funds will be used to help workers establish unions. I hope this will benefit at least 1.1 million workers who are currently not union members or have no union at their workplaces,” he said.

He said that union formation is crucial as Perak is expected to have around 30,000 new workers in the future due to upcoming industrial projects in Proton City, Lumut Maritime Industrial City (LUMIC), Bagan Datuk, Chemor, and Kinta Industrial Park. - Bernama