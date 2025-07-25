George Lucas makes debut at Comic-Con 2025 in San Diego

SAN DIEGO: Comic-Con 2025 kicked off with excitement as fans gathered to witness legendary filmmaker George Lucas at his first-ever appearance at the event.

The annual pop culture celebration saw thousands of attendees dressed as their favourite characters, filling the streets of San Diego.

“I waited for this the entire year,“ said 17-year-old Samantha, dressed as the pink Dino Ranger. “It’s like Christmas for me!”

Lucas, known for creating Star Wars and Indiana Jones, will participate in a Sunday panel moderated by Queen Latifah.

He will discuss the upcoming Lucas Museum of Narrative Art alongside Mexican director Guillermo del Toro and Oscar-winning artist Doug Chiang.

“Nearly five decades ago, Star Wars made one of its earliest public appearances at our convention,“ said David Glanzer, Chief Communications and Strategy Officer.

“Now, to have Mr. Lucas here is a true full-circle moment.”

Marvel Studios had a reduced presence this year, skipping its usual Hall H presentation due to filming commitments. However, Disney’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians panel drew a massive crowd, with updates on the upcoming second season and casting news for the third.

“Season two is epic,“ said executive producer Dan Shotz. “We are fighting incredible monsters. It is so massive and we cannot wait for you guys to see it.”

Other highlights include the world premiere of Alien: Earth and a panel for Predator: Badlands. Ryan Gosling will also present Project Hail Mary, based on Andy Weir’s novel.

Comic-Con runs until Sunday, July 27. - AFP