Turun Anwar rally shows opposition lacks ideas, says Kamil Munim

KUALA LUMPUR: The upcoming ‘Turun Anwar’ rally reflects Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) failure to present viable policy alternatives amid claims of economic mismanagement, according to Muhammad Kamil Abdul Munim, political secretary to the finance minister.

He dismissed opposition criticisms as baseless, citing improving economic indicators.

“Growth, inflation, unemployment rates, investment volumes are being demonised because of hatred and greed,“ Kamil stated in a post on X.

He argued that PN’s focus on protests rather than policy proposals highlights their political shortcomings.

Kamil noted that while the government works on national development, the opposition has yet to propose a credible prime ministerial candidate.

“This is clear evidence of how they have failed to argue and propose alternatives to the various good policies that we have translated,“ he said.

Despite the criticism, Kamil affirmed the government’s commitment to peaceful assembly, stating that Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has ensured no intimidation by authorities.

However, he questioned the rally’s purpose, saying, “Demonstrating just to hate Anwar Ibrahim physically shows how weak, shallow and inept their politics are.” - Bernama