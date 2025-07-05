Perak PGSM ready to assist mosque reclaim land

IPOH: The Perak Branch of the Malaysian Syarie Lawyers Association (PGSM Perak) has expressed its readiness to assist the relevant parties from a legal perspective to reclaim a portion of the land belonging to Masjid Jamek Ar-Ridzuan, Alor Pongsu, which was transferred to a non-Muslim individual.

Its chairman, Adham Jamalullail Ibrahim, said his party is prepared to assist, especially regarding compliance with waqaf laws, the status of land ownership, and steps that can be taken to protect the interests of Muslims and the waqaf institution in the state.

“If needed, we are ready to provide legal opinions, represent stakeholders including the Perak Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPk) as well as the management of mosques, suraus and the sekolah agama rakyat (SAR) religious schools in the state to take appropriate action to address the issue of waqaf land.

“May this noble effort be blessed and become an example to all states in ensuring the sustainability of waqaf institutions and mosques for the benefit of Muslims as a whole,” he said in a statement today.

He said the association views seriously the matter as it involves land that was originally endowed for the construction of a mosque, but sold by the heirs of the endower to another party, causing the ownership of the land to change hands, thus posing a risk to the existence of the mosque itself.

“This situation proves the importance of systematic management of waqaf property and continuous monitoring so that there is no violation of the endower’s intention,” he said and urged all parties, including land administrators, religious institutions and the public to ercise caution when managing waqaf property so that it is not misused or transferred arbitrarily.

Adham Jamalullail said that the association also welcomes and fully supports the Perak government's plans to use Friday prayer donation collections from across Perak to buy back the land, which is estimated to be worth RM1.8 million.

There has been an ownership dispute over the land, but the owner has agreed to resell the land.