Perak police arrest nearly 14,000 in drug crackdown, seize RM15.7 million

IPOH: Perak police have arrested 13,997 individuals for various drug-related offences between January and August 24 this year.

Perak deputy police chief SAC Mohammad Azlin Sadari revealed that 1,918 people were arrested for drug trafficking, representing an 11% increase compared to 1,727 individuals during the same period last year.

He stated that 51 individuals were arrested under the Dangerous Drugs (Special Preventive Measures) Act 1985, most of whom were masterminds, planners or financiers of syndicates that were busted.

“For drug possession offences, 4,816 individuals were arrested, while 7,212 individuals tested positive for drugs and were arrested during the same period.

“The seizures from trafficking and possession cases involved various types of drugs worth about RM15.7 million,” he told a press conference on the disposal of case items by the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department here today.

Mohammad Azlin elaborated that syabu, ketamine and heroin were the most frequently seized drugs during the period.

He confirmed that 4,827 investigation papers were opened under the Dangerous Drugs Act and the Poisons Act, of which 4,714 were brought to court, representing a 98% prosecution rate.

Mohammad Azlin also announced that police disposed of drug and ketum case items worth RM26.12 million.

He detailed that the drugs disposed of included 4.49 kilogrammes (kg) of heroin, 165 kg of cannabis, 404 kg of syabu, 46 kg of ketamine and 651 kg of ketum leaves.

He added that all the exhibits were from raids and seizures involving 5,483 investigation papers for cases that had been concluded in court from 2012 until last year. – Bernama