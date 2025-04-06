IPOH: The Perak government has announced a RM5,000 financial aid package for each family of the nine Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) personnel who died in a road accident on May 13.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad noted that similar aid had been extended to the families of victims from a Royal Malaysian Navy helicopter crash previously and said the current assistance was approved at a state executive council meeting.

“The RM5,000 contribution has been facilitated by Yayasan Bina Upaya (YBU) and delivered to the bereaved families,” he told reporters after launching the Perak State Digital Economy Action Plan 2030 and the Smart City Blueprint 2040 here today.

Also present were State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Sandrea Ng Shy Ching, and State Communications, Multimedia and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO) Committee chairman Mohd Azlan Helmi.

The fatal collision occurred at 8.50 am when an FRU lorry carrying 18 officers from Unit 5 in Sungai Senam collided with a stone-laden truck while returning from duties in Teluk Intan during the Chitrapournami festival.

Nine officers were killed and nine others were injured.