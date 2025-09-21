Perak seeks road infrastructure boost in Budget 2026 for EV industry

IPOH: The Perak state government hopes the 2026 Budget will prioritise road infrastructure development, particularly new highway routes connecting Tanjong Malim, to support electric vehicle industry growth.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said the state government had previously proposed this in the 13th Malaysia Plan, highlighting the need for new routes to improve road network efficiency.

This project is crucial because once the EV manufacturing plant in Tanjong Malim becomes operational, export transportation will require strategic routes to avoid congestion at Port Klang.

“We need to strengthen the road network, especially a new highway linking Tanjong Malim,“ he said after launching the 2025 Youth Carnival today.

One proposed route includes a connection between Tanjong Malim and the West Ipoh Span Expressway or West Coast Expressway to enhance logistics and support economic growth.

On the carnival focusing on Technical and Vocational Education and Training programmes, Saarani said the government recognises outdated views that consider TVET certification inferior.

“Such views should no longer prevail as many degree holders return to community colleges for TVET courses to secure employment,“ he added.

He noted that the state government, along with the Aspirasi Anak Perak Centre and Perak State Education Department, has been meeting parents to highlight TVET’s value.

Earlier in his speech, Saarani expressed confidence that TVET is essential for empowering youth and contributing to state development. – Bernama