Perak speaker to notify EC on Ayer Kuning seat vacancy as early as Tuesday

IPOH: The Election Commission (EC) will be notified of the Ayer Kuning seat vacancy as early as Tuesday, said Perak state assembly speaker Datuk Mohammad Zahir Abdul Khalid.

He briefly told reporters this when met at the residence of Ayer Kuning assemblyman Ishsam Shahruddin, 59, who died after collapsing following a friendly football match at Bandaraya Stadium in Georgetown, Penang yesterday.

A by-election must be held within 60 days from the date the EC receives the official notice of vacancy.

The last by-election in Perak was for the Slim state seat on Aug 29, 2020.

Meanwhile, Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad and several state executive councillors were among those who visited the late assemblyman’s family.

Ishsam’s remains were brought back to his residence around 12.30 am after an autopsy at Penang Hospital.

His body was then taken to Masjid An-Nur for funeral rites before being laid to rest at Rapat Setia Muslim Cemetery.