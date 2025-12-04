Perak Sports Council opens hydrotherapy pools for athletes

IPOH: The Perak Sports Council (MSN) became the pioneer sports entity in the country to build hydrotherapy pools for the benefit of injured athletes to recover and get back into action.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad officiated the launching ceremony of the RM1.92 million high-technology facility at the council’s premises here on Wednesday.

It is equipped with two pools, one hot and the other cold, both with a depth of 1.4 metres.

Each pool can accommodate ten to 12 persons.

“The facility is a strategic investment to enhance rehabilitation and recovery process through scientific and clinical methods,” Saarani said in his speech.

“The pool is not only a facility to recover from injuries, but also to speed up rehabilitation of muscle tissues and place less pressure on joints.

“The process will improve physical strength and prepare athletes mentally to face competitions on local and international arenas.“

Saarani also launched the new logo of the council, and presented mock cheques totalling RM125,000 for 45 sports associations and the Persatuan Sukan dan Rekreasi OKU Negeri Perak.

The grant is to help the associations in their administrative functions with the view to bolster the development of a dynamic sports ecosystem.

Meanwhile, Perak Education, Higher Education, Youth and Sports Executive Councillor Khairudin Abu Hanipah, who was present, said: “The pools are not additional facilities but provide an important rehabilitation process to enhance the athletes’ performances to optimum level.

“They will also improve blood circulation so that the athletes will be able to return to training as usual.

“That the council became the first to build such pools goes to show the commitment by the state government to prepare sophisticated facilities in line with other international sports centres,“ he added.

He thanked the state government, as well as other departments and agencies such as the state Finance Office, state Economic Planning Unit and Public Works Department for their assistance in making the project a success.