TAPAH: The Perak State Government will identify locations with a high risk of sink holes throughout Perak.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said the state will also pay attention to the 11 sinkhole areas in Perak as recorded by the Department of Minerals and Geosciences (JMG) for the period 2019 to 2024.

According to Saarani, the matter will be brought to the Perak State Executive Council (MMK) to be discussed with relevant agencies and departments.

“I have not received official information on the number and specific locations (11 locations of sinkholes), but we are aware and I will ask the relevant Exco to present this matter in the MMK tomorrow.

“The state government will also ask the agencies involved to present a report on any areas at risk of sinkholes so that we can take steps to overcome and avoid such incidents,“ he said when met by reporters here today.

He said this during the Human Value Implementation Programme with the Perak Menteri Besar and Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah in the Tapah Prison.

JMG recorded 24 sinkhole incidents in the five years from 2019 to 2024, with Perak recording the highest number of 11 cases.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (NRES) on March 6 said in a written reply on the Parliament website that three incidents were recorded in Kuala Lumpur and Penang, two in Kelantan and one each in Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Selangor, Melaka and Perlis.

Saarani said the ministry also advised the public to make an immediate report if they see the sinkhole incident that occurred for the safety of all parties.

“Don’t assume that it (the sinkhole incident) is normal because it involves the safety of all parties, usually involving groundwater flow, especially now that the weather conditions are uncertain,“ he said.