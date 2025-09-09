Perak strengthens school hostel warden roles to combat bullying cases

IPOH: The Perak government has implemented strict control measures focusing on warden empowerment to prevent bullying incidents in school hostels throughout the state.

State Education, Higher Education, Youth and Sports Committee chairman Khairudin Abu Hanipah stated that these measures include appointing school wardens according to Ministry of Education norms and ratios.

He explained that the requirements mandate a minimum of three wardens plus an additional warden for every 50 students to ensure proper hostel management.

Khairudin emphasised that immediate replacements must be appointed when wardens resign, retire, or transfer to maintain orderly hostel operations.

The assemblyman revealed these details during the question-and-answer session at the State Legislative Assembly sitting.

His response addressed Berhanudin Ahmad’s query about government steps to tackle school bullying and the existence of gangsterism culture in Perak boarding schools.

Hostel management must also create detailed duty schedules to ensure constant warden presence at all times.

Wardens on duty are required to complete prescribed report books covering safety, cleanliness, and discipline aspects.

Monitoring efforts include installing dedicated complaint boxes in accessible locations for both students and teachers.

These complaint boxes must be regularly maintained and checked by wardens for prompt complaint resolution.

Periodic inspections and roll calls are conducted with supervisor assistance during morning and evening sessions.

Khairudin reported 85 bullying cases in Perak schools last year and 49 cases from January to August this year.

He assured that all reported cases remain under control without involving serious incidents.

The state government currently finds no indications of gangsterism culture in Perak schools. – Bernama