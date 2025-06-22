IPOH: The state government is targeting the banning of electronic cigarettes or vapes sales in October throughout Perak.

Perak Human Resources, Health, Indian Community Affairs and National Integration Committee chairman A. Sivanesan said a working paper on the matter is being drafted by the Perak State Health Department (JKN).

“We have instructed the Perak JKN led by its director Dr Feisul Idzwan Mustapha to ensure that this working paper can be completed as soon as possible.

“The working paper will also be brought to the State Executive Council (MMK) to decide on its enforcement, which I am targeting around October,” he said.

He said this when met after officiating the Orthopedic Symposium Programme: Latest Developments and Best Practices in the Orthopedic Field organised by the Perak Community Specialist Hospital (PCSH) at the Kinta River Front Hotel here, today.

On June 4, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad explained that the state government is comprehensively examining the need to ban the sale of electronic cigarettes in Perak.

Saarani said the matter had been raised in the MMK but there were several matters that needed to be comprehensively refined.

Meanwhile, Sivanesan said that although he admitted that the action would cause uneasiness among vape operators, it would benefit the people overall, especially in terms of health.

“We are ready (for complaints) about this matter and for us what is good for the people we will continue,“ he said.

In addition, he said more than 90 individuals consisting of orthopedic specialists from all over the country participated in the programme organised by PCSH.

He said it should be emulated by other private hospitals in Perak because it aims to provide knowledge and assist in disseminating the latest technology used in the field now.