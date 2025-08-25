Perak water board provides RM39 million annual subsidies and rebates

IPOH: The Perak state government has allocated nearly 39 million ringgit annually through the Perak Water Board (LAP) for consumer subsidies and rebates.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad announced this initiative during the opening ceremony of Menara Air Perak at Basco Avenue @ Kepayang.

He said the initiative included 25 cubic metres of water free for the poor, 10 cubic metres free for houses of worship and welfare institutions as well as a RM4 rebate for the first 10 cubic metres each month for all domestic consumers.

“This figure symbolises LAP’s determination to ensure a balance between financial sustainability and well-being, a trust that is always upheld with responsibility.”

Sultan Nazrin Shah officiated the ceremony alongside other members of the Perak royal family.

Saarani confirmed that Perak will maintain water rates set in May 2024 despite adjustments occurring in other states from August 2025.

“LAP’s success is reflected in its record as the highest corporate zakat payer in Perak with a total collection of more than 86 million ringgit since 2007.”

The water board has received the 2023 National Zakat Award for its contributions.

LAP is currently upgrading water treatment plants in Teluk Kepayang, Kampung Gajah and Sungai Geliting to support major state development projects.

These upgrades will facilitate the Lumut Maritime Industrial City, Perak Halal Industrial Park and Automotive High Technology Valley developments. – Bernama