Perhilitan advises caution after suspected tiger tracks found in Jeli

KOTA BHARU: The Department of Wildlife and National Parks of Peninsular Malaysia (Perhilitan) has advised Kampung Renyuk residents in Jeli to be vigilant and not to take action on their own if they chanced upon wildlife such as tigers in their surrounding areas.

Kelantan Perhilitan director Mohamad Hafid Rohani said they received a report from villagers on May 14 claiming that they discovered tiger tracks in the forest near the village.

“As an immediate measure, Perhilitan dispatched a team to the location to investigate. We advise villagers not to panic, but to immediately report any wildlife sightings to the authorities,” he said when contacted today.

He also reminded that any individual action to catch, disturb or approach wildlife is against the law and can be dangerous.

“We are seeing if there is a need to set traps or motion cameras but currently the focus is to confirm the animal species that left the tracks,” he said.

Photos of the tracks, as big as an adult’s hand, have gone viral and caused concern among villagers, some of whom are now afraid of venturing out into their farms.