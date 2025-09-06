PERHILITAN captures young elephant near Jerantut health clinic

KUANTAN: The Pahang Department of Wildlife and National Parks captured a young male elephant spotted near the Jerantut Health Clinic quarters.

PERHILITAN director Rozidan Md Yasin confirmed his team would relocate the animal to a suitable habitat like Taman Negara.

He described the incident as rare for the area but noted young male elephants commonly leave their herds.

Rozidan advised the public to report wild animal sightings directly to PERHILITAN for appropriate action.

Jerantut district deputy police chief DSP Mohd Azahari Mukhtar reported only minor fence damage occurred during the incident.

The elephant initially attempted to enter the forest area adjacent to the clinic before stepping on the fence edge. – Bernama