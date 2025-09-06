‘National hero!’ — Heroic Sandakan ‘Abang Polis’ saves kitten, wins netizens’ hearts

A traffic policeman in Sandakan has captured the hearts of netizens after a brave rescue of a tiny kitten from a busy street, an act immortalized in a viral video.

The footage, shared by the Sandakan District Police Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division on Facebook, shows the officer halting traffic to save the frightened kitten, which had wandered onto the road and hid under a moving vehicle.

In the post, the department called the rescue a “Humanitarian Mission,” writing: “Saving a kitten that almost became a victim of an accident.

“Kudos and congratulations to the officer for providing help.”

The video shows the officer crouching carefully to pull the kitten from under the car before carrying it to safety, away from the danger of passing vehicles.

Fortunately, the daring rescue ended safely, with the kitten unharmed.

The clip has since gone viral, amassing over 93,000 reactions, as many netizens praised the officer’s bravery and compassion.

“Congratulations to the traffic officer for showing a humanitarian spirit that deserves to be appreciated as a national hero,” one user called Murulytharan Perimaleh commented.

“May the police officer be blessed with abundant sustenance and may all his matters be made easy,” Azree Alimin wrote.

“Kudos to the caring traffic officer and the observant, patient driver,” Karthikesan Sakthivelu commented.