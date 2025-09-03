SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) is investigating reports of two tapirs roaming in a housing area, in Pedas, Rembau, near here, last night.

Its director Faizal Izham Pikri said the department had not received any complaints or reports from residents about the incident.

“We are investigating and monitoring the situation, to confirm the incident’s authenticity.

“We urge the public, who have information or have seen the wild animals, to report directly to Perhilitan, so we can take further action,” he told Bernama today.

Earlier, a 19-second video went viral on social media and WhatsApp, showing two tapirs wandering in the middle of the road at night, allegedly in a housing area in Pedas.