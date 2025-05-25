Perhilitan nabs man who sprayed paint on monkey

KUALA LUMPUR: The Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) has detained a man after a video allegedly showing him spraying paint on a caged monkey went viral online.

Sungai Buloh police chief Supt Mohd Hafiz Muhammad Nor said a report was lodged at 2.10 am today by a veterinary officer from the Petaling district concerning the viral video.

“The complainant had viewed a five-second video that went viral on Facebook, showing a man spraying paint on a monkey in a cage. The incident is believed to have taken place at Taman Desa Moccis, U17, Shah Alam.

“Following preliminary investigations, the Sungai Buloh Police headquarters classified the case as one to be referred to other agencies, namely the Department of Veterinary Services and Perhilitan,” he said in a statement.

He added that Perhilitan had also lodged a report regarding the arrest of the man under Section 86 of the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010 (Act 716).

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact the nearest police station or reach out to Sgt Maj Azmir Azriezal Ramli at 019-5665870.