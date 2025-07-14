Perhilitan relocates 25 elephants to reduce human-wildlife conflict

KLUANG: The Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) has initiated an Integrated Elephant Translocation Operation to move 25 elephants from high-risk conflict zones in Peninsular Malaysia.

The operation, running from this month until July next year, prioritises Johor as the first state for relocation efforts.

Perhilitan director-general Datuk Abdul Kadir Abu Hashim stated that the programme aims to manage human-elephant conflicts more systematically.

“The operation targets elephant herds that frequently encroach on farms, villages, and residential areas, ensuring safer coexistence between wildlife and communities,” he said during the Johor launch.

The translocation involves collaboration with the Elephant Transfer Team from the National Elephant Conservation Centre (NECC) in Kuala Gandah, Pahang, along with wildlife teams from Perak, Kelantan, and Terengganu. Johor Perhilitan leads as the primary coordinator.

Advanced technology, including drone surveillance and digital movement mapping, will enhance safety and efficiency.

Abdul Kadir emphasised that the initiative supports ecosystem restoration by controlling elephant populations outside natural habitats while collecting scientific data for future conservation policies.

From 2020 to 2024, Perhilitan recorded 4,919 human-elephant conflict incidents, causing estimated losses of RM39.4 million, primarily in Johor, Kelantan, Perak, and Pahang.

Currently, around 1,300 wild elephants roam Peninsular Malaysia.

The programme aligns with national strategies such as the National Elephant Conservation Action Plan (NECAP) and the National Policy on Biological Diversity 2022–2030.

Abdul Kadir also acknowledged the Johor state government’s RM600,000 funding, reinforcing its commitment to wildlife conservation. - Bernama